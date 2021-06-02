Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

9 More Men Busted In Massive South Jersey Child Porn Sting, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Operation Safe Quarantine
Operation Safe Quarantine Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A multi-agency child porn sting in South Jersey led to the arrest of nine more child pornography suspects, authorities said.

Operation Safe Quarantine took place during the COVD-19 pandemic when many children stayed indoors on cellphones and computers Coffina said.

The year-long sting included federal, state and local detectives.  Investigators. 

They tracked down and arrested a total of 46 online predators including those possessing or sharing child pornography, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Newly charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said, are:

  • Erbin Isreal, 32, of Willingboro;
  • Evan Seif, 25, of  Palmyra;
  • Alexander J. Bates, 19, of Mount Laurel;
  • Mitchell Goroway, 22, of Mount Laurel; 
  • Luis Fernandez-Whipple, 54, of  Moorestown;
  • Colin Doty, 29, of Evesham;
  • Robert Abramson, 22, of Mount Laurel; 
  • Lewis Roberts, 26, of Evesham; and 
  • Ryan Christopher, 20, of Palmyra.This includes a program called NetSmartz.com, which can be found by clicking here.   

"We will continue to investigate. . . as aggressively as we have always done,” Coffina said in a statement.

