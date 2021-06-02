9 More Men Busted In Massive South Jersey Child Porn Sting, Prosecutor Says

A multi-agency child porn sting in South Jersey led to the arrest of nine more child pornography suspects, authorities said.

Operation Safe Quarantine took place during the COVD-19 pandemic when many children stayed indoors on cellphones and computers Coffina said.

The year-long sting included federal, state and local detectives. Investigators.

They tracked down and arrested a total of 46 online predators including those possessing or sharing child pornography, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Newly charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said, are:

Erbin Isreal, 32, of Willingboro;

32, of Willingboro; Evan Seif, 25, of Palmyra;

25, of Palmyra; Alexander J. Bates, 19, of Mount Laurel;

19, of Mount Laurel; Mitchell Goroway, 22, of Mount Laurel;

22, of Mount Laurel; Luis Fernandez-Whipple, 54, of Moorestown;

54, of Moorestown; Colin Doty, 29, of Evesham;

29, of Evesham; Robert Abramson, 22, of Mount Laurel;

22, of Mount Laurel; Lewis Roberts, 26, of Evesham; and

26, of Evesham; and Ryan Christopher, 20, of Palmyra.

"We will continue to investigate. . . as aggressively as we have always done,” Coffina said in a statement.

