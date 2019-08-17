9 Hospitalized In NJ With Breathing Problems After Vaping

Nine people who had been vaping in New Jersey -- mostly North Jersey -- were recently hospitalized with breathing problems that required ventilators, health officials said.

The patients ranged between 17 and 35 years old. While no cancer, disease of infection was identified, all had a history of vaping, the state Communicable Disease Service said.

Patients experienced shortness of breath, a cough and fatigue, which worsened over a period of several days or weeks before hospital admission, the state health department said.

Other symptoms included fever, anorexia, chest pain, weight loss, nausea, and diarrhea. Chest radiographs showed bilateral opacities, and CT imaging of the chest demonstrated diffuse ground-glass opacities, often with sub-pleural sparing.

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is investigating.

All cases of suspected severe lung disease potentially associated with vape products should be reported to the local health departments.

