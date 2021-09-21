Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Cons Released Early Due To COVID Nabbed In Bergen Highway Gas Station Robbery
News

8th Grade Teacher, Coach Accused Of Sexually Abusing NJ Student In Lawsuit: Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Toms River Intermediate East School
Toms River Intermediate East School Photo Credit: https://www.trschools.com/ieast/imgs/banner.jpg

An eighth-grade teacher and coach has been accused of sexually abusing a student in a lawsuit filed against the Toms River Regional school district last month, NJ Advance Media Reports.

Former teacher Shawn Lee “openly seduced, coerced, groomed and manipulated [the] plaintiff” by using his “position of power” as the student’s tennis coach at Toms River Intermediate East School from 2005 to 2007,  the outlet says citing the suit.

The abuse occurred in a vehicle on Toms River High School property and near the victim’s home and continued in a park in Nutley after the victim had moved there — meanwhile, no charges were filed after the abuse was reported and investigated in 2013, according to the suit.

Lee was charged with sexual assault in October 2019 and allowed to resign from the Toms River Regional School District, which the plaintiff alleges “had reason to know or was otherwise on notice,” the report says.

“The district received a copy of the complaint by a news agency,” lawyer William R. Burns, who is representing the Toms River Regional School District in this case, told Daily Voice.

“As the complaint is pending in the superior court of New Jersey and Essex County, the district cannot and will not comment on any active litigation matter.”

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.