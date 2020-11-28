8 Newark Businesses Cited For Violating COVID-19 Orders In 2 Days

Eight Newark businesses were ticketed in the last two days for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 orders, local officials said.

Even further, Mayor Ras J. Baraka urged Newark residents to follow a 10-day lockdown that began Nov. 25, after 41 percent of East Ward residents and 21 percent of residents citywide tested positive.

The 21 percent citywide rate is more than twice the rate of the statewide rate.

The eight businesses were cited for failing to follow the orders issued Nov. 16, decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering limits, Baraka said.

“Because the number of residents who have tested COVID-19 positive has been on the rise in our City, it’s important that we take every precaution to protect our neighbors and visitors,” Baraka said.

“And while we strongly support our business owners, unfortunately there are still some who have refused to abide by the Governor’s Order. It’s our responsibility to hold those businesses accountable for their actions.”

The business summonses issued were authorized by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“All those cited were found not wearing masks and other PPE while serving customers,” he said. “These businesses showed a total disregard for spreading the virus.”

“We cannot risk a continual spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Baraka said.

“We cannot go back where we were in April and May. But what we can do is urge everyone to be responsible, cautious, and think of the greater good. People’s lives depend on this,” he added.

