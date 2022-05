A 715-pound shark was pinged off the coast of New Jersey this week.

Tancook, a juvenile white shark, surfaced around 9:30 p.m. May 25, according to Ocearch's shark tracker.

It was not immediately clear how many miles off the coast the shark was.

Tancook was tagged by Ocearch in September 2021. His name means "facing the open sea," to local indigenous Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia. He measured 9 feet and 9 inches long.

