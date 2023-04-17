700 Pound Shark Pings Off NJ Coast

A nearly 700-pound white shark was spotted swimming along the New Jersey shore last week.

Hali, the 10-foot white shark, pinged just north of Atlantic City at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, according to non-profit ocean life research group OCEARCH.

Hali first surfaced in the area the day before, but this wasn't her first trip to AC. According to her track history, she stopped by in September 2021 and October 2022.

Click here to follow Hali's path via OCEARCH.

