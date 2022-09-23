'65 Porsche, Minivan Collide In Ridgewood

The driver of a 1965 Porsche and a minivan that collided in Ridgewood were both hospitalized with injuries that responders said they didn't consider life-threatening.

The antique Irish green Porsche 356 coupe got the worst of the crash at the intersection of Franklin Turnpike and Nagle Street around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Village police and firefighters responded along with the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Created by Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche and styled by Erwin Komenda, the 356 coupe was the first mass-produced Porsche.

Only 1,100 rolled off the production line in Stuttgart, Germany.

A darling of collectors, the coupe -- which tops out at 115 mph -- has a 1.6-liter flat-four engine and a four-speed manual transaxle.

Recent sale prices have ranged from roughly $80,000 (fair condition) to $150,000 (excellent condition), although one went for $500,000 a few years back.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

