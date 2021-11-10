Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sleeping Couple, Dogs Get Out Before Fire Consumes Franklin Lakes Home
News

$6.2M Settlement Reached After Deadly Outbreak At NJ Nursing Home Kills 11, Sickens 35

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kristine Polous shared this photo with her daughter, Elizabeth, and sons on Facebook days before the teen passed away.
Kristine Polous shared this photo with her daughter, Elizabeth, and sons on Facebook days before the teen passed away. Photo Credit: Kristine Poulos Facebook

A $6.2 million settlement was reached for 13 families including several who had children die due to a viral outbreak at a New Jersey healthcare facility in 2018.

Thirty-five children were infected and 11 died of the adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, accused in a wrongful death suit of failing to immediately notify families of the virus, NJ Advance Media reports.

The home is accused of waiting too long to transfer the kids to the hospital -- even at families' requests.

The healthcare center was fined $600,000 by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services following an investigation that found an absence of leadership, lack of infection control plan and absentee medical director during the 11 weeks that the virus wreaked havoc, NJ Advance Media says.

Click here for the full report by NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.