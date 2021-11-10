$6.2M Settlement Reached After Deadly Outbreak At NJ Nursing Home Kills 11, Sickens 35

A $6.2 million settlement was reached for 13 families including several who had children die due to a viral outbreak at a New Jersey healthcare facility in 2018.

Thirty-five children were infected and 11 died of the adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, accused in a wrongful death suit of failing to immediately notify families of the virus, NJ Advance Media reports.

The home is accused of waiting too long to transfer the kids to the hospital -- even at families' requests.

The healthcare center was fined $600,000 by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services following an investigation that found an absence of leadership, lack of infection control plan and absentee medical director during the 11 weeks that the virus wreaked havoc, NJ Advance Media says.

