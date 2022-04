A winning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket from the Saturday, April 2 drawing was sold at Broad Liquors in Clifton.

The winning numbers were: 06, 28, 47, 58, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $231 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, April 4, at 10:59 p.m.

