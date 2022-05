A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Monday, May 2 drawing was sold at Gro Mart, 135 Front St., in Secaucus.

The winning numbers were: 18, 27, 33, 39, and 44. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Power Play was 5X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $37 million for the Wednesday, May 4, drawing.

