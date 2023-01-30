Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power Ball number was 15. The Power Play was 4X. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $613 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 10:59 p.m.

