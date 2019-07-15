Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'A Miracle': Fair Lawn Teen Rescued After 38-Foot Plunge At Remote Ramapo River Swimming Hole
News

$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Paterson Liquor Store

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue.
The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Paterson liquor store sold a winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue. The winner took home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were: 13, 23, 32, 35 and 68. The Red Power Ball was 21 , and the Multiplier was 03 .

A Tennessee Lottery player won the $198 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $40 million for the next drawing, to be held Wednesday, July 17 at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.