$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Passaic County Liquor Store

A lottery ticket from the Monday, Aug. 29 Powerball drawing good for $50,000 was sold in Passaic County.

The ticket wins the third-tier prize and was sold at Limonta Liquors, 293 Vernon Ave., in Clifton.

The winning numbers for the Monday, August 29, drawing were: 13, 36, 43, 61, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 3X.

There were 12,968 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $79,997 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $134,000,000 for the Wednesday, Aug. 31, drawing.

