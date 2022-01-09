Contact Us
$50K Powerball Winner Sold At North Jersey ShopRite

Cecilia Levine
ShopRite of Essex Green.
ShopRite of Essex Green. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A third-tier prizewinning lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 31 Powerball drawing was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket was purchased from the ShopRite of Essex Green, located at 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange.

The winning numbers were: 07, 08, 19, 24, and 28. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 2X. 

There were 16,021 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $92,248 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $148 million for the Saturday, Sept. 3, drawing.

