$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A $50,000 lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Oct. 27 Powerball drawing was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket wins the third-tier prize and was sold at Two Sons on Springfield Avenue in Irvington.

The winning numbers were 03, 06, 26, 35, and 51. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 4X.

More than 17,770 New Jersey players took home an estimated $119,628 in prizes ranging from $4 to $400.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $116 million for the Saturday, Oct. 30, drawing.

