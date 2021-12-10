$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Essex County

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Essex County.

The ticket from the Saturday, Oct. 9 drawing was sold in Nutley.

It was purchased from Sal Convenience on Franklin Avenue.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 30, 45, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Oct. 9, drawing were: 01, 26, 37, 38, and 62. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $38 million for the Monday, Oct. 11, drawing.

