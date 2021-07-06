5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard Bergen Pool

A 5-year-old boy died in a backyard pool drowning in Cresskill over the July 4th weekend, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Cresskill police and members of BLS and ALS teams responded to a home in the East Hill section of town at 6:51 p.m. Monday, police records show.

CPR was conducted after the boy went into cardiac arrest, responders said.

The child was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead hours later, they said.

Daily Voice is withholding further information.

Exactly two months ago, a 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Old Tappan died despite similarly furious efforts to save his life.

SEE: Old Tappan Boy, 2, Dies From Drowning

Statistics show that 800 children a year die, on average, from drowning. More than 350 of them drown in a swimming pool or spa and nearly 80% are five years old or younger.

