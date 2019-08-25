5 Things To Know Going Into The Week In North Jersey (Tunnel Project, VMAs & More)

Here's what you need to know going into the week in North Jersey (Aug. 25 edition).

A new NY/NJ rail tunnel plan has cut $1.5 billion off the estimated Hudson River tunnel project cost (New York Times). The plan -- announced Friday -- reduces the cost from $11 billion to $9.5 billion and would include repairs to the existing tunnel under the Hudson River (damaged in Superstorm Sandy) and could help lessen delays. Officials are now seeking $5.4 billion from a federal grant program instead of $6.8 billion.

THE VMAs are coming to Newark. And traffic is expected to be a nightmare (but what else is new?). Authorities are urging the public to avoid travel to downtown Newark Monday if possible, when there will be multiple street closures to accommodate the major star-studded event coming to the Prudential Center. Taylor Swift was spotted promoting her new album in Jersey City's Target ahead of the VMAs.

A massive fire broke out Sunday in Paterson . The largest halfway house in the city was destroyed by the blaze, displacing nearly 100 people. No injuries were reported at the Straight Street commercial building, which housed the Straight and Narrow rehab center operated by Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese.

The weather isn't looking terrible. Local meteorologist Joe Cioffi expects it to be mostly sunny all week except for Wednesday, which has the possibility of showers. Otherwise, temps in the high 70s or low 80s all week. Labor Day Weekend looking good, too.

What to watch: Three North Jersey athletes will be competing on "American Ninja Warrior" Monday night. One is from Morris County and two are from Union County. They make it look easy.

BONUS CONTENT! Congrats, you made it this far. These were the four, most-clicked Daily Voice stories this week.

A New York man who was pulled over in a motor vehicle stop on Route 80 was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer when he ran into oncoming traffic after being asked to get out of his car by a Montville police officer early Thursday morning, New Jersey's attorney general said.

A 51-year-old North Arlington native was one of two linemen electrocuted Monday while on a job in Warwick, N.Y., authorities confirmed. Derrick Paris, a father of two who lived in West Caldwell, was on an assignment with E-J Electric for Orange & Rockland Utilities when he and co-worker Justin McLoughlin, 28, of Trenton, Ga., were killed.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating after a car fleeing from police during a pursuit crashed into another vehicle in Newark early Saturday, killing one person. NJ PBA Local 105 identified the victim as Omar Martin, a correctional police officer at Northern State Prison. Need a new restaurant to try? Here are 5 that have opened -- or will soon -- in Bergen County.

. NJ PBA Local 105 identified the victim as Omar Martin, a correctional police officer at Northern State Prison. Need a new restaurant to try? Here are 5 that have opened -- or will soon -- in Bergen County.

