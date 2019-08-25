Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

5 Things To Know Going Into The Week In North Jersey (Tunnel Project, VMAs & More)

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Want to be featured in next week's edition? Send your photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com.
Want to be featured in next week's edition? Send your photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Here's what you need to know going into the week in North Jersey (Aug. 25 edition).

A new NY/NJ rail tunnel plan has cut $1.5 billion off the estimated Hudson River tunnel project cost (New York Times). The plan -- announced Friday -- reduces the cost from $11 billion to $9.5 billion and would include repairs to the existing tunnel under the Hudson River (damaged in Superstorm Sandy) and could help lessen delays. Officials are now seeking $5.4 billion from a federal grant program instead of $6.8 billion.

THE VMAs are coming to Newark. And traffic is expected to be a nightmare (but what else is new?). Authorities are urging the public to avoid travel to downtown Newark Monday if possible, when there will be multiple street closures to accommodate the major star-studded event coming to the Prudential Center. Taylor Swift was spotted promoting her new album in Jersey City's Target ahead of the VMAs.

A massive fire broke out Sunday in Paterson . The largest halfway house in the city was destroyed by the blaze, displacing nearly 100 people. No injuries were reported at the Straight Street commercial building, which housed the Straight and Narrow rehab center operated by Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese.

The weather isn't looking terrible. Local meteorologist Joe Cioffi expects it to be mostly sunny all week except for Wednesday, which has the possibility of showers. Otherwise, temps in the high 70s or low 80s all week. Labor Day Weekend looking good, too.

What to watch: Three North Jersey athletes will be competing on "American Ninja Warrior" Monday night. One is from Morris County and two are from Union County. They make it look easy.

BONUS CONTENT! Congrats, you made it this far. These were the four, most-clicked Daily Voice stories this week.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.