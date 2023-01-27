5 Ridgewood Teens Involved In Head-On Crash

Five Ridgewood teens avoided serious injury when their SUV slammed head-on into a utility pole.

A large contingent of police, firefighters and EMS units responded after the Nissan Pathfinder rounded a curve, knocked down a "No Parking" sign and crashed on narrow Marshall Street near Ridgewood High School late Friday afternoon Jan. 27.

Four of the teens were released to their parents at the scene. One was taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for further evaluation.

All Points Towing removed the totaled Pathfinder.

The pole was deemed unsafe by PSE&G and scheduled for immediate replacement.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

