5 Powerball Tickets Sold Across NJ

Five winning Powerball tickets and a Double Play ticket were sold across New Jersey.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Passaic County ($100,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;

Hudson County ($50,000): Acme #1856, 19-21 Ave. at Port Imperial, West New York;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Woodbridge News, 320 Woodbridge Center Dr., Woodbridge;

Monmouth County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #23887, 7 Maple Ave., Red Bank; and,

Monmouth County ($50,000): Kwik Shop, 38 New Brunswick Ave., Matawan.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing were 28, 38, 42, 47, and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets.

One Double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier Double Play prize.

That ticket was sold at Roma Liquors, 1005 Sunset Road, in Burlington.

