5 More Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Five Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 have been sold in New Jersey (scroll down to see where the tickets were sold).

The tickets from the Monday, Oct. 4 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

One California Lottery ticketholder won the $699.8 million Powerball jackpot. This was the fifth largest Powerball jackpot on record, and the first jackpot won in a Monday drawing.

Five tickets from Saturday's Powerball drawing -- also good for $50,000 -- were sold in New Jersey, too.

The winning tickets from Monday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 394 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;

Essex County: Victoria’s Supermarket 1, 108 Broad St., Newark;

Morris County: Country Farm, 224 Washington St., Boonton;

Morris County: Quick Chek #162, 1435 Route 23 South, Butler; and,

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 15. The Multiplier number was 02.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.