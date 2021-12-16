5 Kids Died, Would NJ Bouncy Castle Rules Have Prevented Australian Accident?

New Jersey parents who've heard tragic news about a deadly bouncy castle accident in Australia can breathe easier knowing that the Garden State has its bouncy castles laws locked down.

Regulations controlling the public use of the inflatable structures in the Garden State are very strict -- some of the most stringent in the US, officials with the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA) say.

Five children were killed and another four critically hurt in the accident in which the inflatable play house went airborne, dropping the kids 32 feet to the ground Thursday, CNN reports.

State regulations in New Jersey include maximum wind speeds for using inflatables, according to Gina Trish, a DCA spokeswoman.

Carnival and Amusement Ride Safety Act establishes an annual ride safety inspection program, including rules on maximum winds while using the inflatables.

Under the laws of New Jersey, bounce houses are considered “amusement rides," and companies renting these rides (or setting them up in their own locations) are governed under similar laws as those governing amusement parks, carnivals and other ride providers.

However, use of privately-owned bouncy castles for residential backyard use are not regulated. That means if your child goes to play on a neighbor's bouncy castle, that equipment is not regulated by the state. In that case, they are only regulated at points of sale and manufacturing.

These rules include requirements for manufacturers, owners and operators of carnival and amusement rides and devices. A manufacturer is required to have their ride type certified prior to its sale for operation in New Jersey, whether at a fixed park or with a traveling show.

According to Trish, the DCA does both an engineering review and field inspections for inflatable rides that operate in New Jersey.

There is a state manual that describes how many operators there need to be, the number of people who can use the ride, and the conditions under which the ride can operate, like maximum winds, Trish said.

The DCA requires a permit and does an annual inspection of all inflatables (other than those used for personal residential use), Trish said.

The inspection ensures the owner has the proper anchors, the seams are in good condition, the owner has the proper signage and warnings for patrons, the owner has a copy of the manual and the anchor points on the ride are sound, she said.

"In addition, we perform operational inspections throughout the season," Trish said.

Operational inspections are done while the ride is being used and ensures the ride has been set up and is being used properly, Trish said.

