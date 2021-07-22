49 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In NJ, Report Says

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say.

Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had at least one underlying medical condition.

All of those individuals were over the age of 50; 30 were over 80 12 were between 65 and 79; and six were between 50 and 64, NJ.com reports.

The fatalities account for approximately one in 100,000 fully vaccinated residents, meaning that vaccines are about 99.999 percent effective in preventing COVID-related deaths, NJ communicable disease service medical director Ed Lifshitz told the outlet.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that more than 99 percent of the people who died of COVID-19 last month in the U.S. were not vaccinated.

Click here for the full report from NJ Advance Media.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the 49 individuals had died since July 12 this month. The story has since been updated to reflect that 49 individuals died through July 12.

