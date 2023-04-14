4/20 Is Last Day Curaleaf Can Sell Recreational Marijuana At 2 NJ Locations

A major marijuana company will be forced to scale back its recreational marijuana sales to just one of its three New Jersey locations.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission declined on Thursday, April 13 to renew the retail and cultivation licenses for Curaleaf, a self-described "vertically integrated cannabis operator" with a presence in 21 states, according to its website.

According to multiple news outlets citing a company spokesperson, the vote impacts Curaleaf's Edgewater Park and Bellmawr locations, the final day of recreational marijuana sales being Thursday, April 20. The Bordentown location was note impacted.

Curaleaf Chairman Boris Jordan opined the decision was retaliation for shutting down its "cultivation" site in Bellmawr last month.

The CRC did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Friday, April 14.

"Today's unprecedented action by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission's Board – which overrode the Commission's own staff recommendation that our adult use licenses be renewed – is very disappointing," said company Chairman Boris Jordan.

"We believe the CRC Board has wrongly interpreted the applicable regulations and that its decision to retaliate against Curaleaf for our need to consolidate production into one local facility is lacking in merit."

For its part, Curaleaf said it "remains open for business" and vowed to fight the decision "by any legal means necessary."

