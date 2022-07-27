40-Something Couple Hit Crossing Hawthorne Street

A Hawthorne couple was hospitalized after being struck by a van on a local street.

The van was headed south on Lincoln Avenue when it hit the pair, both 48 years old, near approaching Diamond Bridge Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The 55-year-old driver, also from Hawthorne, remained at the scene, Hoogmoed said.

Hawthorne police, EMS and ALS all responded, while Fair Lawn and Glen Rock police assisted, he said.

No summonses or charges immediately resulted from what is a continuing investigation, the lieutenant said.

He asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help detectives investigating it call Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800.

