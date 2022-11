A kidney transplant is currently underway for a 4-year-old Lakewood boy, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

The boy, Yosef "Yossi" Yuzpa Aharon ben Chava, had made an appeal for a donor on social media.

The boy’s donor, Lakewood resident Chana bas Hindel, was found last year during a swabbing event in Lakewood, the outlet said.

