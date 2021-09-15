4-Month-Old Baby Hospitalized With Broken Ribs, Paterson Man Charged

A four-month-old child was hospitalized with broken ribs that authorities said were caused by a 22-year-old Paterson man.

Narciso "Junior" Alejandro remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with child abuse and endangerment, as well as with violating a restraining order, records show.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said detectives from her Special Victims Unit began investigating after being alerted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that the injured child had been brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and determined that the Guatemalan national hurt the child at a Paterson residence last month.

