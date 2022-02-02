4 Men Arrested For Selling Fentanyl-Laced Heroin To Actor Michael K. Williams

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

All four men were taken into custody on Tuesday– including one defendant who was arrested in Puerto Rico, according to the news release.

Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6, according to the New York City medical examiner's office. The office previously ruled the death accidental and no foul play was suspected according to statements by law enforcement in the days and weeks following his death.

Three of the defendants were scheduled to make appearances in front of United States Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, according to the release.

The trio face narcotics conspiracy charges for the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in Williams death.

The men allegedly participated in a drug operation that ran in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood since at least August 2020, as stated in the release.

Williams is believed to have been sold the heroin laced with fentanyl the day before he was found dead in his apartment.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added to the release that police detectives in Brooklyn “lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family.”

Williams rose to fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.