4 Arrests Made, 221 Calls To Police Placed During Hoboken's Santa Con

Police responded to 221 calls for service, 28 medical calls, 8 motor vehicle summonses and ordered three city ordinances during Hoboken's Santa Con, they said Tuesday.

The annual event returned with vaccine requirements on Saturday, but that didn't stop people from letting loose.

The following four arrests were made, Hoboken Police Lt Danilo Cabrera said.

Michael Koziol 26 y/o Male from Bloomfield, NJ

Date & Time: 12/18/21 at 6:22 PM

Location: 81 River Street Hoboken, NJ 07030

Charge: Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Incident Detail: On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at about 6:22 PM, while in the area of 81 River Street, Police Officer Dylan Archilla witnessed a male identified as Michael Koziol 26 y/o Male from Bloomfield, NJ urinating in public. Officer Archilla approached Koziol with the intention of issuing him a city ordinance for Urinating in Public. Koziol refused to identify himself, pushed Officer Archilla away, and attempted to walk away. Koziol was placed under arrest for assaulting an officer and transported to police headquarters for processing. Koziol was charged on a summons with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and a city ordinance for Urinating in Public.

Lindsay Kromitz 21 y/o Female from Ogdenburg, NJ

Date and Time: 12/18/21 at 10:13 PM

Location: 221 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030

Charges: Disorderly Conduct and (2 Counts) Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Incident Detail: On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at about 10:13 PM, the following officers: Sergeant Edward Sellick, Detective Ryan Houghton, Police Officer Dennis Figueroa, and Police Officer Liana Palladino observed a verbal dispute in front of 221 Washington Street. A female identified as Lindsay Kromitz 21 y/o from Ogdenburg, NJ was arguing over a missing credit card, which was later found in her purse. During the interaction, Kromitz was acting disorderly and was given several warnings to stop. Kromitz continued her behavior until she was placed under arrest after shoving Officer Figueroa. As Kromitz was being escorted in handcuffs to the radio car by Office Palladino, Kromitz attempted to pull away and then struck Officer Palladino on her face with the back of her head. Kromitz was transported to headquarters and charged on a summons with (2 Counts) Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Juannubar Mazlymian 23 y/o Male from Staten Island, NY

Date and Time: 12/19/21 at 2:17 AM

Location: 50 Observer Highway Hoboken, NJ 07030

Charges: Driving While Intoxicated

Incident Detail: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at about 2:07 AM, Police Officer Joshua Campoverde conducted a motor vehicle stop for a motor vehicle violation in the area of 50 Observer Highway with Police Officer Anthony Rutkowski as his backup. During the stop, Officer Campoverde suspected the operator identified as Juannubar Mazlymian 23 y/o Male from Staten Island, NY to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Officer Campoverde conducted a standardized field sobriety test and concluded that Mazlymian was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. Mazlymian was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he provided the necessary breath samples to Officer Rutkowski for chemical testing. Mazlymian received motor vehicle summonses for Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Improper Turn from an Approved Turning Course, and Failure to Exhibit Documents. Mazlymain was released to a responsible party.

Adrianna Alves 26 y/o Female from New Rochelle, NY

Date and Time: 12/19/21 at 2:33 AM

Location: Newark and Hudson Street

Charges: Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing

Incident Detail: On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at about 2:22 AM, Police Officer Ricky Truppner conducted a motor vehicle stop for observing a vehicle being driven the wrong way on a one way on Hudson Street from Newark Street. During the stop, Officer Truppner suspected the operator identified as Adrianna Alves 26 y/o Female from New Rochelle, NY to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Officer Truppner conducted a standardized field sobriety test and concluded that Alves was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. Alves was transported to headquarters for processing, where he refused to provide the necessary breath samples for chemical testing. Alves received the following motor vehicle summonses Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing, Reckless Driving, and Wrong Way on One Way. Alves was released to a responsible party.

Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

