38 SPECIAL: TSA Agents Nab Female Louisiana Traveler With Loaded Gun At LaGuardia

A traveler from Louisiana was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at LaGuardia Airport, the TSA said.

Transportation Security Administration officers picked off the .38-caliber revolver as it passed through a checkpoint X-ray machine with the woman's belongings on Monday, Nov. 28, the TSA's Lisa Farbstein said.

It was loaded with five bullets, she said.

The officers seized the gun and summoned Port Authority police, who took her into custody, Farbstein said.

Not only was the woman arrested -- she also now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that could run into thousands of dollars, authorities said.

“As we wind down from the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period, our officers are remaining focused on the mission,” said Robert Duffy, the TSA’s federal security director at the airport in Queens.

“Our officers have already stopped more than twice as many guns at our checkpoints this year as last year," Duffy said.

"If an individual wants to transport their firearm for a flight, it must be properly packed for placement in checked baggage. That starts with ensuring that it is unloaded," he said.

These can exceed $13,000 per violation and applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Guns must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided locked case and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

Small arms ammunition (up to .75 caliber and shotgun shells of any gauge) must be packaged in a fiber (such as cardboard), wood, plastic, or metal box specifically designed to carry ammunition and declared to your airline.

Ammunition may be transported in the same hard-sided, locked case as a firearm if it has been packed as described above.

Travelers cannot use firearm magazines or clips for packing ammunition unless they completely enclose the ammunition. Travelers should check with their airline for ammo quantity limits.

