38 SPECIAL: Garfield Police Chase Ends With Elmwood Park Crash, Gun Arrest

A pre-dawn police pursuit from Garfield into Elmwood Park ended with a crash, the arrest of a passenger carrying a gun and a search for the fleeing driver, authorities said.

Sparks flying from beneath an Infiniti Q50 with New York licenses plates as it crossed the railroad tracks on Outwater Lane caught the attention of Officer Joseph Kopacz, who tried to stop the sedan for speeding shortly before 1 a.m., Capt. Richard Uram said.

Kopacz got out and spotted two men and two women in the car – one of whom was trying to conceal a fanny pack holding what appeared to be a silver handgun, Uram said.

The driver suddenly hit the gas, however, and sped off west on Outwater, the captain said.

Kopacz pursued the Infiniti into Elmwood Park, where it crashed near Market Street and the entrance to westbound Route 80, Uram said.

All four occupants then hopped out and ran, he said.

Inside the car police found a .38-caliber revolver – which turned out to be reported stolen out of Richland County, S.C. -- along with four hollow-point bullets, some drugs and cash, the captain said.

They also found a New York State driver’s license belonging to backseat passenger Khalil Adonis Brown, 24, of Brooklyn, he added.

New Jersey State Police, Elmwood Park police, Bergen County sheriff’s officers and a sheriff’s K-9 helped establish a perimeter – and soon after, Elmwood Park Police Officer Wendy Tinio nabbed Brown.

He was charged with drug and weapons offenses, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The two women were found and released without charges.

A search continued for the driver, who was described as Black, 20 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-10 and wearing dark clothing.

