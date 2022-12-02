$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City

A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City.

The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, Dec. 5. The Double Play drawing results for the Thursday, Dec. 1, drawing were: 04, 08, 09, 24, 26, and 37.

In addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced six winners matching five out of the six white balls drawn.

Two of those tickets had the 3X multiplier making their tickets worth $6,135 each. Four others won prizes totaling $12,270. An additional 5,518 players took home $50,102 in prizes.

