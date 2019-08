A Jersey Cash 5 ticket for the Sunday drawing good for a $364,760 jackpot was sold in Springfield, lottery officials said.

The big winner was sold at Dave's Sweet Shop, 230 Mountain Ave.

The ticket matched all five numbers. The winning numbers were: 01, 19, 21, 30 and 41 and the XTRA number was: 05.

