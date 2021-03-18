Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
364 Days In Jail For Paterson Hit-Run Driver Who Severely Injured Female Pedestrian

Jerry DeMarco
Joshua Dumeng
Joshua Dumeng Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 28-year-old Paterson man was sentenced to a plea-bargained 364 days in prison for fleeing a crash that seriously injured a city woman.

Joshua Dumeng, 28, doesn’t have to begin serving his sentence at the Passaic County Jail until May 7, under a deal with Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes’s office.

He’ll be on probation for five years after his release and will have his driver’s license suspended for two years under the terms of the deal.

Dumeng was driving a 2004 Acura TL when he struck the 62-year-old victim on Mill Street last Dec. 9, Valdes said. He sped off, leaving the seriously injured victim in the street, she said.

Rather than go to trial, Dumeng pleaded guilty on Jan. 29, in return for leniency, to leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Timothy Kerrigan handled the case for the state. Defense attorney John Somohano of the Woodland Park firm of Bastarrika, Soto, Gonzalez & Somohano represented Dumeng.

