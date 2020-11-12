Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

3,500-Pound Great White Shark Pinged Off Jersey Shore Coast

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nukumi
Nukumi Photo Credit: Chris Ross/OCEARCH

One of the largest tagged Great White sharks was spotted off the Jersey Shore coast last weekend.

Nukumi, weighing in at more than 3,500 pounds, was pinged just before 8 p.m. Saturday near the deep submarine canyons in Monmouth County, according to research group OCEARCH's tracker.

The 17-foot-2-inch shark wears a tag on her dorsal fin, and had ben swimming down from the Canadian waters last week.

Nukumi -- pronounced noo-goo-mee -- was tagged by nonprofit research group OCEARCH Oct. 2, while swimming off the southern coast of Nova Scotia.

Sharks tagged by OCEARCH can be tracked in realtime on the OCEARCh Global Shark Tracker.

Nukumi was swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach Thursday morning.

A ping happens when the shark's dorsal fin is above the water long enough for satellite to pick up on its location. Then, it's marked on the OCEARCH tracker map.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.