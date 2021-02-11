Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Unidentified Man's Body Found In Clifton Garage Fire
News

33 Cases Of Super-Spreader COVID-19 Variant Found In These NJ Counties

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A HackensackUMC worker prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
A HackensackUMC worker prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: Courtesy: HackensackUMC

Thirty-three cases of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant have been identified in New Jersey as of this week.

The new strain made that its way from the United Kingdom to the Garden State last month has been identified in 11 counties as of this week.

Moreover, an additional two cases were identified in Essex County, bringing the county's total to 6. 

Ocean County, where the first variant case was discovered in New Jersey, has the highest number of variant cases in the state --12.

The COVID-19 variant has been detected in these counties:

  • Atlantic: 1
  • Burlington: 4
  • Essex: 6
  • Hudson: 1
  • Mercer: 1
  • Middlesex: 2
  • Monmouth: 2
  • Morris: 2
  • Ocean: 12
  • Passaic: 1
  • Warren: 1

The UK variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, the CDC reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.