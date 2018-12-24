Contact Us
300,000-Square-Foot Tower Approved For Hackensack University Medical Center

Cecilia Levine
The tower will be built on Second Street between Atlantic and Essex street.
The tower will be built on Second Street between Atlantic and Essex street. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A brand new 300,000-square-foot tower will be going up at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Hackensack Planning Board unanimously approved construction of the tower along Second Street between Essex and Atlantic streets -- east of the main hospital building, officials said.

The new addition will be a replacement for the current inpatient operating rooms and some existing ICU beds, while creating three floors of private rooms.

The redevelopment agreement includes a fee of $2 million per year of construction to Hackensack for a minimum of five years, city officials said.

The hospital will work with Hackensack's engineering department to determine the extent of stormwater and sewer impact to the systems, and make all necessary improvements at the hospital’s expense.

“This is a big win, not only for Hackensack University Medical Center, but for the entire city of Hackensack,” Deputy Mayor Kathleen Canestrino said.

"HUMC has been one of the premiere medical facilities in the area for many, many years and this it’s about to get even better. When people think of the primary destination to receive the best care available, they think of Hackensack and this will only enhance its sterling reputation.”

No word one when construction will begin.

