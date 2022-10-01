3 Victims Rescued, 1 Taken To Burn Center Following Sussex County House Fire

Three victims were rescued from a Sussex County house fire over the weekend, and one of them required hospitalization for burn injuries, authorities said.

Several local fire crews rushed to the scene of the blaze on Spring Street in Newton shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, the Newton Fire Department said.

Two occupants were found on the second floor and safely escorted outside, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Past Fire Chief Danielson located an additional victim alone in bed and singlehandedly brought her to safety, the Andover Township Volunteer Fire Department said.

“Alone, and facing extreme heat and smoke conditions, he wrapped the victim in bedding and dragged her from the residence,” the fire department said.

The victim was then treated by Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad and Saint Clare's Health Paramedics before being transported to a regional burn center via Atlantic Air Ambulance, authorities said.

“While it’s not his nature to be looking for much recognition, I’m sure he’ll see this post,” the Andover department said of Past Chief Danielson.

“So let’s show him how proud we are and how lucky Andover Township is to have such dedicated and selfless volunteers.”

The scene was cleared within two hours, authorities said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.