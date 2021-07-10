3 NY Men Caught In The Act Of Kidnapping By Bayonne Police, Authorities Say

Three New York men tried to kidnap a man on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Angel Aristy, 23, Pedro Castillo, 19, and Rafael Vargas, 19, all of the Bronx, NY, have been charged after a stabbing and attempted kidnapping, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said in a statement.

The men parked their black Audi at the corner of West 21st Street and Avenue A and began dragging a 30-year-old man to the rear passenger door of the car when they were spotted by a patrol officers.

The victim attempted to get the officer's attention and directed him to the Audi but as soon as officer got to it, the car sped off towards Kennedy Boulevard.

The victim was left at the scene and was later discovered to have been stabbed.

The victim's current condition is unknown.

The Audi disregarded traffic signals, collided with pickup truck at the intersection of 11th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, but continuing south on Kennedy Boulevard until it crashed into a Lexus and a traffic signal box on the corner of West 10th Street and Kennedy Boulevard.

All the men jumped out and fled on foot, but by then backup had been called and quickly apprehended the men. .

Two folding knives and two ski masks were recovered from the vehicle by police. .

The victim later told police he was first approached by the men in the area of 21st Street when Aristy approached him and threatened to shoot him unless he got in his Audi.

While walking to the Audi, the victim attempted to get away but was stabbed in the stomach.

“The Bayonne Police Department would like to recognize, in a laudatory sense, the actions of Officer Christopher Styles and all Patrol Officers, Detective Bureau personnel, and Bayonne Police Telecommunicators that assisted in bringing this unfortunate and dynamic incident to a positive resolution,” the department said in a statement.

All three men have been charged with kidnapping, obstructing a governmental function, eluding, conspiracy, and two weapons offenses. Aristy was additionally charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in an attack on a man who police say was targeted.

