Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

3 NJ Walmart Stores Close Due To COVID

Cecilia Levine
Walmart in Manville.
Walmart in Manville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three Walmart stores across New Jersey have closed due to COVID-19.

The latest store to close was in Manville (Somerset County), which was shut temporarily Sunday for cleaning, NJ Advance Media reports. It was expected to reopen Tuesday, Walmart officials told the outlet.

The Linden Supercenter closed last week after an employee tested positive for the virus. 

Kearny's store was closed Thursday for sanitization, although it was unclear if anyone tested positive.

