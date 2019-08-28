Contact Us
Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Seize $17,500, Bust Pennsylvania Pair Near GWB
News

3 NJ Rest Stops Closing For Months Of Renovations

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Vince Lombardi Travel Plaza and two other New Jersey rest stops will close until Memorial Day 2020.
Vince Lombardi Travel Plaza and two other New Jersey rest stops will close until Memorial Day 2020. Photo Credit: alisonstreitbaron Instagram

You may have to hold it a little longer on the road.

A trio of New Jersey rest stops will be closing from Labor Day 2019 through Memorial Day 2020 for renovations.

The three closing stops are:

  • Vince Lombardi, Ridgefield, NJ Turnpike: Limited services after Sept. 6
  • Richard Stockton, NJ Turnpike, Trenton : Closing Sept. 9
  • Forked River, Lacey Township, GSP: Closing Sept. 10

Portable toilets and food trucks will be available during the closures, NJ.com reports.

Both Lombardi and Forked River will be demolished while Stockton is enlarged.

The projects are part of a larger $250 million one announced by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2017, funded by HMS Host and Sunoco in exchange for new food and fuel contracts spanning 25 years.

