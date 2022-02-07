3 Lucky NJ Lottery Players Win Trip To Super Bowl LVI

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery players have won trips to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, state officials said.

They participated in the state Lottery's Quick Draw Big Game promotion.

In addition to the trip to the Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the Lottery winners won passes to Hall of Fame events and $1,000 apiece in spending cash.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

NJ Lottery Executive Director James Carey said, "What better prize than a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the single largest sporting event of the year in the U.S.?”

The three winners are Albert Baskinger of Little Falls in Passaic County, Jennifer Fisher of Haledon in Passaic County and Duane Sulo of Jackson in Ocean County.

“My son is a big football fan," Baskinger said, "so when I saw the promotion to win a trip to the Big Game, I entered the contest with him in mind."

Fisher said there is a Quick Draw machine where she works. "This prize was fantastic because my boyfriend is a huge football fan," she said.

And Sulo said, "I had never won any prize of this magnitude, so knowing it is the Big Game . . . definitely is thrilling."

