3 Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $276K

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Polifly Gas Inc.
Polifly Gas Inc. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $275,829 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Dec. 19, drawing. 

Each ticket is worth $91,943. 

The winning numbers were: 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA number was: 04. 

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: Friendly Deli, 151 New Jersey Ave., Absecon;
  • Bergen County: Polifly Gas Inc., 150 Polifly Road, Hackensack; and,
  • Passaic County: Delta Convenience, 195 McBride Ave., Paterson.

