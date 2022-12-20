3 Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $276K

Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $275,829 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Dec. 19, drawing.

Each ticket is worth $91,943.

The winning numbers were: 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Friendly Deli, 151 New Jersey Ave., Absecon;

Bergen County: Polifly Gas Inc., 150 Polifly Road, Hackensack; and,

Passaic County: Delta Convenience, 195 McBride Ave., Paterson.

