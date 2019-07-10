3 'Gelotti' Stores To Rebrand, Break Off From Flagship Paterson Location

Longtime "Gelotti" employee, owner and award-winning gelato master Mike Guerriero is headed in his own direction.

Guerriero and his wife will be rebranding Gelotti Montclair, Caldwell and Randolph, and calling them "Gelati by Mike." The trio will be breaking off from the flagship store in Paterson.

The rebranding will kick off with the launch of Gelati by Mike in Randolph on July 21. The other two will be ready by August.

The Guerrieros -- along with Mike's aunt and uncle -- are also taking over the Hillery Street Restaurant and Grill in Totowa and reopening as the Hillery Luncheonette this fall.

Mike Guerriero won first place for Blueberry Basil gelato at the world championships.

Mike and Breanna Guerriero

Gelotti opened in Paterson in 1984 and quickly became one of the best ice cream shops in North Jersey.

The Guerrieros -- who grew up on the stuff -- took over the Caldwell shop in 2014 and later opened Montclair and Randolph stores as franchise locations.

The Guerrieros are ready for the next chapter.

"We're really trying to let customers know that it's us, it's still Bre and Mike," said Guerriero, who has won countless awards for his creations, including a first place award at the Gelato Festival America for his Blueberry Basil creation.

"Everyone's favorite flavors and staff will still be there, but the best has yet to come."

Gelotti's flagship store in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.