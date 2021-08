Why did the alligator cross the road?

No, really. That's what police in Allegheny County, PA are trying to figure out.

The 3-foot gator was spotted crossing New England Road in West Mifflin, local police said on Facebook Tuesday.

"Didn’t respond to any of the names we called it, and we weren’t able to check for a chip," police joked.

"Seriously though, if you see this wandering around, please call the police."

