2ND WAVE: Newark Restaurants, Businesses Face New Restrictions As COVID-19 Spikes

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Newark has sparked stricter measures across the city, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced.

As of Sunday, Newark had more cases than all other Essex County municipalities combined, Baraka said.

"It's a desperate moment," the mayor said. "While I'm concerned, I'm not afraid. We are spiking and though we're not where we were, we don't want to be where we were."

The new measures will go into effect Tuesday, Oct. 27, with a focus on the Ironbound district, where much of the city's nightlife and dining occurs.

All nonessential businesses must close at 8 p.m., however delivery and takeout is allowed. Restaurants must close indoor dining at the same time, but outdoor dining can continue at 11 p.m.

Hair and nail salons, barbershops and beauty salons will be by appointment only. Gyms and health clubs will close every hour for cleaning.

The situation will be reassessed on Nov. 10.

