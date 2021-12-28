Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

$2M Powerball Ticket Sold Somewhere In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Powerball
Powerball Video Credit: Powerball39

A Powerball ticket good for $2 million was sold somewhere in New Jersey.

The ticket from Monday's drawing matched all five white balls and the Power Play. A second ticket good for $1 million was sold in Florida.

The winning numbers were 36, 38, 45, 62, and 64, and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, and the jackpot remains at $441 million with a $317.5 million cash value.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.