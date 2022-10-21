$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire.

A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer.

That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, Oct. 24.

The Double Play drawing results for the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing were: 10, 24, 27, 33, 38, and 42.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.