2,584 Heroin Folds, 327 Crack Bags Seized At Same Corner Where Girl Was Killed In Paterson

Paterson drug detectives seized 2,584 heroin folds, 327 bags of crack and a loaded gun in an apartment directly across the street from a mini-market where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed last month, authorities said.

Detectives also found an assortment of drugs for sale -- including crystal meth, cocaine, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methadone -- while arresting Jeffrid Reneville, 18, and Julio Ortiz, 43, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

A total of $3,690 in profits was also seized along with the drugs and a .25-caliber Colt handgun loaded with four rounds, the director said.

Renville was using a multi-family home at the corner of Essex and Madison streets to package and store the drugs, Speziale said.

It was just a few weeks ago when a North Haledon girl was killed and four men between the ages of 21 and 32 wounded in a shooting across the street.

Detectives a little over a week ago nabbed an 18-year-old drug dealer who they said was carrying a loaded gun fitted with a high-capacity magazine outside the store.

SEE: Crack, Gun, High-Capacity Mag Seized, Teen Nabbed At Spot Where Paterson Girl, 15, Was Killed

This week, the investigators grabbed two buyers who Speziale said bought separately from Reneville.

One of them, a 61-year-old Clifton woman, was carrying 60 heroin folds and a bag of coke, he said. The other, a 30-year-old Paterson man, had eight heroin folds, the director said.

Armed with a search warrant they secured following those busts, the detectives raided the Madison Street apartment and arrested Renville, Speziale said.

Both he and Ortiz remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail -- each charged with 24 drug and weapons counts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.