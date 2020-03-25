Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

25 Of Holy Name's 100 Coronavirus Patients Are On Ventilators, There Are Nine Machines Left

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Holy Name Medical Center has 34 ventilators and 25 were being used as of Wednesday.
Holy Name Medical Center has 34 ventilators and 25 were being used as of Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jeff Rhode

Holy Name Medical Center has enough ventilators -- for now.

Located at the epicenter of Bergen County's coronavirus crisis, the hospital was caring for 100 patients who either tested positive for coronavirus or were waiting for results on Wednesday night, a Holy Name spokesperson said.

A quarter of those patients were on ventilators with only nine machines remaining.

Patients are coming in to the hospital very sick and progressing to respiratory failure quickly, Dr. Suraj Saggar said.

All they can do for now, Saggar told NJ.com, is stay ahead in the race. And Holy Name is not alone.

New Jersey has a ventilator deficit of about 300, the state's health commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday, noting 400 have been requested.

The patients on the ventilators at Holy Name Medical Center were between ages 27 and 89, the spokesperson said.

Health care workers with a patient at Holy Name Medical Center.

Jeff Rhode

Since March 11, 943 people have been tested for coronavirus and 212 of those were negative. There were 563 cases pending as of Wednesday.

There were more than 4,400 coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in New Jersey, including 62 fatalities.

The state has just more than 18,000 acute care beds including 2,000 for critical care patients, Murphy said.

But officials say things are going to get worse, which is why 2,360 beds will soon be added over the next several weeks.

"Hospitals are under tremendous stress and are currently meeting the needs of patients who require hospitalization," Murphy said. "But we must be ready for the time when the surge comes."

Field hospitals will soon go up at convention centers in Secaucus, Edison and Atlantic City, said Murphy, noting there would be one hospital in each region of the state.

"We have been working aggressively to expand hospital capacity," Murphy said. "We are in this fight to save lives. Everyone is indispensable. We will fight to save every single life. We will leave nothing on the battle field in that effort."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.